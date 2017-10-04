BRIEF-Reliance Communications files application for withdrawal of scheme of demerger of tower business

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Reliance Communications Ltd

* Says application for withdrawal of scheme of demerger of tower business under RITL been filed as on 3 October ​

* Says RITL tower demerger scheme shall, in due course, be taken up for application with the required changes ‍​ Source text - As announced in the media release by the company on 1 October 2017 and for reasons already stated, the merger agreement for the combination of RCOM’s wireless business with Aircel has been allowed to lapse with mutual consent. Pursuant to the same, application for withdrawal of the said merger Scheme has been filed with NCLT on 3 October 2017. Furthermore, as a consequence, the application for the withdrawal of the cheme of the demerger of the tower business under RITL has also been concurrently filed as on 3 October 2017. The RITL tower demerger scheme shall, in due course, be taken up for application with the required changes. The company shall issue the relevant notifications at an appropriate future date Further company coverage: