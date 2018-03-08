FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
North Korea
The Trump Effect
Russia
Detained in Myanmar
Technology
Sport
Commentary
Bankruptcy News
March 8, 2018 / 10:03 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Reliance Communications Intends To Appeal Against Mumbai HC Order Regarding Sale Of Assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Reliance Communications Ltd:

* SAYS CO INTENDS TO FILE APPEAL AGAINST INTERIM ORDER OF MUMBAI HIGH COURT REGARDING SALE OF ASSETS

* SAYS SALE OF ASSETS BEING UNDERTAKEN IN PURSUANCE OF DECISIONS OF SECURED FINANCIAL LENDERS

* “CLAIMS OF SECURED FINANCIAL LENDERS STAND HIGHER IN PRIORITY AS COMPARED TO ERICSSON, WHICH IS AN UNSECURED OPERATIONAL VENDOR”‍​ Source text - We intend to file an appeal against the interim order of the Hon’ble Mumbai High Court. The claims of secured financial lenders stand higher in priority as compared to Ericsson, which is an unsecured operational vendor. Further, the sale of assets is being undertaken in pursuance of the decisions of the secured financial lenders Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.