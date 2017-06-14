FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Reliance Communications says group chairman Anil Ambani not to draw salary or commission from co in current FY
June 14, 2017 / 9:47 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Reliance Communications says group chairman Anil Ambani not to draw salary or commission from co in current FY

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Reliance Communications Ltd

* Says chairman, Reliance group, Anil D. Ambani "voluntarily" decides to draw no salary or commission from RCom in current financial year

* RCom management also steps up, follows chairman's lead to ensure time-bound execution

* RCom management team on-board to defer personal pay by up to 21 days

* Says decision part of company promoters' commitment to strategic transformation program

* Aircel, Brookfield deals targeted to close by 30 Sept 2017, subject to approvals

* Says measures to remain in place till December 2017 Source text - (A Reliance Communications spokesperson said: Chairman, Reliance Group, Anil D. Ambani "voluntarily" decides to draw no salary or commission from RCOM in current Financial Year Decision part of Company promoters' commitment to Strategic Transformation Program RCOM management also steps up, follows Chairman's lead to ensure time-bound execution RCOM management team on-board to defer personal pay by up to 21 days Measures to remain in place till December 2017 Aircel, Brookfield deals targeted to close by 30 September 2017, subject to approvals; will reduce debt by nearly 60% or Rs 25,000 crore ) Further company coverage:

