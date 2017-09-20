FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Reliance Communications welcomes reduction in IUC by TRAI‍​
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 20, 2017 / 7:33 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Reliance Communications welcomes reduction in IUC by TRAI‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Reliance Communications Ltd:

* Says “we welcome the reduction in IUC to 6 paise by TRAI”‍​

* Says “with voice calling becoming free, TRAI’s move will provide a level playing field” Source text: [Statement from Reliance Communications: “We welcome the reduction in IUC to 6 paise by TRAI. We also welcome theB&K model, to be effective from January 2020. The IUC cut has already beendelayed by 3 years. With voice calling becoming free, TRAI’s move willprovide a level playing field,” Reliance Communications said.] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.