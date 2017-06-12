BRIEF-Reliance General Insurance board approves listing on exchanges

June 12 (Reuters) - Reliance General Insurance:

* Reliance General Insurance (RGI) board approves listing on exchanges

* Reliance General Insurance says listing to be completed by FY18 subject to necessary regulatory approvals Source text: [Reliance General Insurance (RGI) Board Approves Plan To Independently List On Stock Exchanges. *Independent Listing of RGI to Unlock Substantial Value for All Stakeholders *Listing to be Completed by FY18 Subject to Necessary Regulatory Approvals]

