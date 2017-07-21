FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
15 days ago
BRIEF-Reliance Industries announces 1:1 bonus share issue
July 21, 2017 / 7:36 AM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-Reliance Industries announces 1:1 bonus share issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd chairman says:

* Announces a bonus share issue of 1:1

* Refinery off gas cracker at Jamnagar, Gujarat will be commissioned in next few weeks

* Shale gas venture in the U.S. to be rationalised

* First gas from new investments from KG D6 will come from mid 2020

* Over next 12 months, network of retail stores will go to tier 2 and tier 3 cities

* 10 years from now, reliance plans to become one among top fifty companies in the world

* Company plans to earn one trillion rupees of operating profit over next few years

* Have set targets of profitability from new businesses Further company coverage: (Reporting By Promit Mukherjee)

