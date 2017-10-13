FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Reliance Jio Infocomm posts Q2 loss of 2.71 bln rupees
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 13, 2017 / 12:09 PM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-Reliance Jio Infocomm posts Q2 loss of 2.71 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Reliance Jio Infocomm:

* Sept quarter Reliance Jio net loss 2.71 billion rupees versus loss 39 million rupees

* Sept quarter Reliance Jio revenue from operations 61.47 billion rupees

* Reliance Jio subscriber base 138.6 million as of Sept 30

* Sept quarter Reliance Jio ARPU INR 156.4/sub per month

* Sept quarter Reliance Jio net subscriber addition of 15.3 million Source text: [HIGHLIGHTS OF QUARTER’S (Q2 – FY 2017-18) PERFORMANCE * Consolidated value of services of INR 7,213 crore and consolidated EBIT of INR 261 crore * Standalone revenue from operations of INR 6,147 crore * Standalone EBITDA of INR 1,443 crore and EBITDA margin of 23.5% * Standalone EBIT of INR 260 crore and EBIT margin of 4.2% * Subscriber base as on 30th Sep-17 of 138.6 million * Net subscriber addition during the quarter of 15.3 million * ARPU during the quarter of INR 156.4/sub per month * Total wireless data traffic during the quarter at 378 crore GB * Average voice traffic during the quarter at 267 crore minutes per day ] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.