Jan 19 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd:

* RELIANCE JIO POSTS PROFIT IN Q3

* DEC QUARTER RELIANCE JIO REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 68.79 BILLION RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER RELIANCE JIO PROFIT 5.04 BILLION RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER RELIANCE JIO ARPU 154 RUPEES /SUB PER MONTH

* DEC QUARTER RELIANCE JIO SUBSCRIBER BASE 160.1 MILLION AS ON DEC 31, 2017

* DEC QUARTER RELIANCE JIO NET SUBSCRIBER ADDITION OF 21.5 MILLION

