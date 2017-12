Nov 30 (Reuters) - Reliance Naval And Engineering Ltd :

* CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM REGARDING IFCI FILING INSOLVENCY CASE AGAINST CO TO RECOVER LOAN

* SAYS THERE ARE “NO MERITS” IN IFCI‘S APPLICATION BEFORE NCLT; SAYS ACTION IS “UNWARRANTED”

* SAYS 25 SECURED LENDERS REQUESTED IFCI THAT 'MATTER BE RESOLVED OUTSIDE THE NCLT' Source text: bit.ly/2k9lQox Further company coverage: