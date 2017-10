Oct 24 (Reuters) - Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management: ‍

Source text - Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Limited IPO raises Rs 462.67 Cr from anchor investors which opened and closed today on October 24, 2017. The anchor book received overwhelming response for the investors as it was subscribed 30+ times.