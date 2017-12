BRIEF-Reliance Power Gets Debt Financing Nod For Bangladesh Project

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Reliance Power Ltd:

* SAYS ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK APPROVED DEBT FINANCING AND PARTIAL RISK GUARANTEE OF $583 MILLION

* SAYS TOTAL PROJECT COST IS ABOUT $1 BILLION

* SAYS FINANCING TO DEVELOP CO‘S 750 MW LNG BASED COMBINED CYCLE POWER PLANT AND LNG TERMINAL PROJECT IN BANGLADESH

* SAYS CO PLANS TO RAISE POWER GENERATION CAPACITY TO AROUND 3000 MW IN BANGLADESH

* RELIANCE POWER - ENERGY FROM POWER PLANT WILL BE SOLD TO BANGLADESH'S ELECTRICITY GRID UNDER LONG-TERM PPA WITH BANGLADESH POWER DEVELOPMENT BOARD