Oct 17 (Reuters) - Reliq Health Technologies Inc:

* RELIQ HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC - ‍ANNOUNCED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING TO INCREASE SIZE OF OFFERING FROM $4 MILLION TO $5 MILLION