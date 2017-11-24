FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Remixpoint announces exercise of options
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 24, 2017 / 10:07 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Remixpoint announces exercise of options

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Remixpoint Inc

* Says 700,000 units of its ninth series options were exercised to 700,000 shares of its stock from Nov. 14 to Nov. 24

* Says 200,000 units of its ninth series options were exercised to 200,000 shares of its stock on Nov. 14, at the price of 745 yen per share

* Says 300,000 units of its ninth series options were exercised to 300,000 shares of its stock on Nov. 21, at the price of 664 yen per share

* Says 200,000 units of its ninth series options were exercised to 200,000 shares of its stock on Nov. 24, at the price of 664 yen per share

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/xQRGp4

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
