FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Remixpoint announces exercise of options
Sections
Featured
What can possibly go wrong? Nine Brexit bear traps for 2018
analysis
What can possibly go wrong? Nine Brexit bear traps for 2018
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
the week ahead
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
At a hotel near you - Cadavers in the banquet room
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
At a hotel near you - Cadavers in the banquet room
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 15, 2017 / 8:17 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Remixpoint announces exercise of options

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Remixpoint Inc

* Says 650,000 units of its ninth series options were exercised to 650,000 shares of its stock from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15

* Says 250,000 units of its ninth series options were exercised to 250,000 shares of its stock on Dec. 12, at the price of 613 yen per share

* Says 200,000 units of its ninth series options were exercised to 200,000 shares of its stock on Dec. 14, at the price of 631 yen per share

* Says 200,000 units of its ninth series options were exercised to 200,000 shares of its stock on Dec. 15, at the price of 631 yen per share

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/8khToX

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.