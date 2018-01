Jan 9 (Reuters) - Remixpoint Inc

* Says it will invest 2 billion yen in Tokyo-based virtual currency unit, to promote development of virtual currency system

* Says it will acquire 40,000 new shares of the unit, at the price of 50,000 yen per share, and raise stake in the unit to 99.8 percent from 99.7 percent after transaction

* Payment date on Jan. 10

