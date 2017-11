Nov 14 (Reuters) - Remixpoint Inc

* Says it will acquire 28,000 shares of Tokyo-based unit, which is engaged in virtual currency exchange business and FinTech related business, for 1.4 billion yen and acquire 12,000 shares of the unit via debt equity swap

* Says it will raise voting power in unit to 99.7 percent from 98.9 percent

* Effective Nov. 15

