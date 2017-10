Oct 6 (Reuters) - Remo Resources Inc:

* REMO ANNOUNCES PROPOSED REVERSE TAKE OVER WITH CHAKANA COPPER CORP

* ‍SIGNED AMALGAMATION AGREEMENT WITH CHAKANA COPPER WHEREBY CO TO ACQUIRE ALL SHARES OF CHAKANA IN EXCHANGE FOR COMMON SHARES OF REMO​

* ‍UNDER DEAL TERMS, CHAKANA SHAREHOLDERS TO RECEIVE 1 POST-CONSOLIDATED REMO SHARE FOR EACH CHAKANA SHARE HELD AT $0.50 PER REMO SHARE​