July 20 (Reuters) - Remy Cointreau CFO Luca Marotta tells a call with analysts:

* Analysts consensus for FY 17/18 operating profit of 244-245 million euros "quite ambitious" though "still achievable".

* CFO says "if operating profit is better than expected, we will reinvest more"