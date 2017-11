Nov 23 (Reuters) - Remy Cointreau CEO Valerie Chapoulaud-Floquet tells a news conference:

* Says Chinese market confirming rebound, mid-Autumn festival was excellent for all brands, expects good Chinese New Year in February.

* Says Remy Martin cognac sales growing double digit in U.S., “very confident” over cognac prospects in U.S in H2. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)