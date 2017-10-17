BRIEF-Remy Cointreau says China performance can improve further over 3-5 years

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Remy Cointreau Chief Financial Officer Luca Marotti:

* Says on conference call that the negative foreign exchange impact on net group results, when modelled on a yearly basis, will be around 7 to 8 million euros ($9.42 million)

* Says China can improve performance over the next three to five years, though not necessarily “in a straight line”

* Says aiming in the medium term to increase annual advertising spend at a higher pace than sales growth