BRIEF-Remy Cointreau says China performance can improve further over 3-5 years
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 17, 2017 / 8:07 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Remy Cointreau says China performance can improve further over 3-5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Remy Cointreau Chief Financial Officer Luca Marotti:

* Says on conference call that the negative foreign exchange impact on net group results, when modelled on a yearly basis, will be around 7 to 8 million euros ($9.42 million)

* Says China can improve performance over the next three to five years, though not necessarily “in a straight line”

* Says aiming in the medium term to increase annual advertising spend at a higher pace than sales growth Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8497 euros) (Reporting by paris.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
