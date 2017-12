Dec 6 (Reuters) - RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd:

* RENAISSANCERE ANNOUNCES $90 MILLION INITIAL ESTIMATED NET NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM OCTOBER 2017 CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES

* RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS - CURRENTLY ESTIMATES LOSSES FROM OCT 2017 CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES TO HAVE NET NEGATIVE IMPACT OF $90 MILLION ON Q4 2017 RESULTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: