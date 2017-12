BRIEF-RenaissanceRe Announces Estimated Impact Of U.S. Tax Bill

Dec 22 (Reuters) - RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd:

* RENAISSANCERE ANNOUNCES ESTIMATED IMPACT OF U.S. TAX BILL

* RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS - ESTIMATES THAT ECONOMIC IMPACT OF U.S. TAX BILL TO CO WILL BE MINIMAL

* RENAISSANCERE SAYS PURSUANT TO U.S. TAX BILL, CO ANTICIPATES IT WILL WRITE DOWN PORTION OF ITS DEFERRED TAX ASSET

* RENAISSANCERE - ESTIMATES WRITE-DOWN IN DEFERRED TAX ASSET WILL REDUCE NET INCOME BY ABOUT $40 MILLION IN PERIOD IN WHICH U.S. TAX BILL IS ENACTED