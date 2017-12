Dec 15 (Reuters) - Renault statement

* SAYS CONFIRMS IT SIGNED JV IN CHINA WITH BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS LIMITED FOR PRODUCTION AND SALE OF LIGHT COMMERCIAL VEHICULES

* SAYS JV WITH BRILLIANCE TARGETS SALE OF 150,000 UNITS PER YEAR BY 2022 UNDER THE BRANDS JINBEI, RENAULT AND HUASONG