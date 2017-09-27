BRIEF-Renesola provides business update and announces Q2 2017 results

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Renesola Ltd:

* Renesola provides business update and announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue $151.6 million

* Renesola Ltd - q2 revenue of $151.6 million was down 3.2% sequentially and down 39.4% year-over-year

* Renesola Ltd - ‍for q3 of 2017, company’s project business is expected to generate revenue in range of $40 to $45 million​

* Renesola Ltd - ‍“company believes china rooftop solar market is an especially lucrative opportunity”​

* Renesola Ltd - ‍company expects to connect 20 to 30 MW of projects during Q3 of 2017​

* Renesola Ltd - ‍“currently owns over 130 MW of rooftop projects under development, concentrated in a handful of eastern provinces of china​”

* Renesola Ltd - ‍“anticipates to own 150 MW of china’s rooftop projects by end of 2017​”

* Renesola Ltd - “‍over time, company intends to shift a meaningful amount of its revenue to recurring power sales”​

* Renesola Ltd - ‍renesola “intends to retain more projects in selected regions and become an independent power producer”​

* Renesola Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.16

* Renesola Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.16

* Renesola ltd qtrly loss per ads $1.57