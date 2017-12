Dec 13 (Reuters) - Renesola Ltd:

* RENESOLA SECURES PROJECT FINANCING FROM SEQUOIA ECONOMIC INFRASTRUCTURE INCOME FUND FOR 55MW OF PROJECTS IN POLAND

* PROJECTS TO BE COMPLETED IN 3 PHASES; FIRST 14MW ARE UNDER CONSTRUCTION, EXPECTED TO REACH COMMERCIAL OPERATION IN Q1 2018

* CONSTRUCTION FOR REMAINING 41MW OF PROJECTS IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN Q3 2018