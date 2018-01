Jan 26 (Reuters) - Reneuron Group Plc:

* ‍POSITIVE LONG-TERM DATA FROM PHASE II CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS CTX CELL THERAPY CANDIDATE FOR STROKE DISABILITY WAS ACCEPTED FOR PRESENTATION​

* ‍DATA FROM STUDY ARE EXPECTED IN LATE 2019​