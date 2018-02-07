BRIEF-Renewable Japan Energy Infrastructure Fund says new unit prices

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Renewable Japan Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc

* Says it will issue new units via public offering, with the paid-in price of 99,484 yen per unit (2.73 billion yen in total)

* Subscription period from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9 and payment date on Feb. 15

* Says it will issue new units via private placement, with the paid-in price of 99,484 yen per unit (136.8 million yen in total)

* Subscription date on March 9 and payment date on March 12

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/jJGkub

