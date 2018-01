Jan 22 (Reuters) - Renewable Japan Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc :

* Says it plans to issue 27,470 new units through public offerings

* It will also issue 1,375 units through private placement with subscription date on March 9 and payment date on March 12

* Proceeds will be used for acquisition of solar power generation plants

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/85d442

