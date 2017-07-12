FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rennova Health announces plan to spin off Advanced Molecular Services Group
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
July 12, 2017 / 12:50 PM / 25 days ago

BRIEF-Rennova Health announces plan to spin off Advanced Molecular Services Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Rennova Health Inc

* Rennova Health announces plan to spin off its Advanced Molecular Services Group

* Rennova Health Inc - ‍Rennova's board has also approved spinoff of its health technology solutions business to its stockholders in a similar transaction​

* Rennova Health Inc - ‍strategic goal of spinoff is to create two public companies​

* Rennova Health Inc - ‍transaction expected to be completed at end of september 2017​

* Rennova Health -‍ plans to spin off its advanced molecular services group as independent publicly traded co by tax-free distribution to co's stockholders​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

