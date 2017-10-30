FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rent-A-Center to explore strategic and financial alternatives to maximize stockholder value
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 30, 2017 / 9:40 PM / in 13 hours

BRIEF-Rent-A-Center to explore strategic and financial alternatives to maximize stockholder value

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Rent-A-Center Inc

* Rent-A-Center to explore strategic and financial alternatives to maximize stockholder value

* Rent-A-Center Inc - board, in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, will review and consider a full range of options

* Rent-A-Center Inc - ‍Steven L. Pepper resigns from board as chairman with Pepper’s resignation taking effect on October 31, 2017​

* Rent-A-Center Inc says Rent-A-Center board has determined to suspend company’s quarterly dividend until strategic process has concluded​

* Rent-A-Center Inc - ‍Pepper resigning as result of disagreement with board’s decision to initiate process of exploring strategic, financial alternatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

