BRIEF-Rentokil Initial agrees issue of $472m bond ​

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Rentokil Initial Plc

* ‍Rentokil Initial plc has agreed issue of a 400 million euro ($472.36 million) 0.95% bond due November 22 2024.​

* ‍Part of proceeds will be swapped into dollars in line with company's hedging strategy and will be used for general corporate purposes, including repayment of company's 200 million pound and 157 million euro term loans that were due to mature in 2018.​