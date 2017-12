Nov 30 (Reuters) -

* REPLIKA AI CONFIDANT RAISES $6.5 MILLION IN SERIES A.2 FUNDING ON HEELS OF THE PERSONAL CHATBOT OPENING TO 1.5 MILLION USERS ON THE WAITLIST

* ‍REPLIKA - ‍REPLIKA AI CONFIDANT RAISES $6.5 MILLION IN SERIES A.2 FUNDING LED BY KHOSLA VENTURES, SHERPA CAPITAL, OTHERS Source text for Eikon: