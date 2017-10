Sept 13 (Reuters) - REPLY SPA:

* SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SPLITTING OF ORDINARY SHARES AND INTRODUCTION OF DOUBLE VOTING RIGHTS

* 9,352,857 ORDINARY SHARES, WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 0.52 PER SHARE, TO BE SPLIT INTO 37,411,428 SHARES, WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 0.13 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)