Dec 12 (Reuters) - Repros Therapeutics Inc:

* REPROS THERAPEUTICS INC.® ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION BY ALLERGAN PLC

* REPROS THERAPEUTICS INC - DEAL FOR $0.67 PER SHARE

* REPROS THERAPEUTICS INC - ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH ALLERGAN PLC, THROUGH A SUBSIDIARY, WILL ACQUIRE REPROS

* REPROS THERAPEUTICS INC - COMPANY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TRANSACTION