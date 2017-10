Oct 23 (Reuters) - Republic First Bancorp Inc:

* REPUBLIC FIRST BANCORP, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS - NET INCOME INCREASES 73% - ASSETS GROW 24%

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.04

* Q3 REVENUE ROSE 26 PERCENT TO $23.7 MILLION

* REPUBLIC FIRST BANCORP INC QTRLY ‍NET INTEREST INCOME $15.7 MILLION VERSUS $11.8 MILLION ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: