Feb 7 (Reuters) - Re&S Holdings Ltd:

* QTRLY ‍REVENUE S$37 MILLION VERSUS S$35.9 MILLION ​

* QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS NET OF INCOME TAX S$1.1 MILLION VERSUS S$1.4 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)