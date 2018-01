BRIEF-Resilient REIT Ltd Says ‍Dividend Of 306,46 Cents Per Share Declared For Interim Period Ended Dec 2017

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Resilient Reit Ltd:

* SOUTH AFRICA ‍COMPARABLE RETAIL SALES (NOT WHOLE CO) GROWTH OF 5,3% FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2017 IMPROVED FROM WEAKER PERFORMANCE OF FIRST SIX MONTHS TO JUNE 2017​

* ‍DIVIDEND OF 306,46 CENTS PER SHARE DECLARED FOR INTERIM PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 2017 REPRESENTS A 13,4% INCREASE​

* ‍BOARD IS COMFORTABLE THAT FORECAST DIVIDENDS TO BE RECEIVED FROM COUNTERS THAT RESILIENT IS INVESTED IN REMAIN ACHIEVABLE​

* ‍DISTRIBUTIONS ARE FORECAST TO INCREASE BY APPROXIMATELY 13% FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR AND BY AT LEAST 12% FOR 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR.​

* ‍BOARD‘S INTENTION IS TO HAVE UP TO 60% OF TOTAL DIRECT AND INDIRECT PROPERTY ASSETS AS OFFSHORE ASSETS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: