BRIEF-Resilient REIT Says 36One Did Not Seek Response To Content Of Report

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Resilient Reit Ltd:

* CO HAS BEEN MADE AWARE OF SPECULATION IN INVESTOR COMMUNITY CONCERNING IMPENDING RELEASE OF REPORT RUMOURED TO BE DAMAGING TO CO​

* ‍REPORT WAS PUBLISHED AND DISSEMINATED ANONYMOUSLY, BUT AUTHORSHIP OF IT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED BY 36ONE ASSET MANAGEMENT PROPRIETARY LTD​

* ‍36ONE ASSET MANAGEMENT PROPRIETARY LIMITED ARE SAID TO HAVE A LARGE SHORT POSITION ON COMPANIES IDENTIFIED IN REPORT​

* ‍36ONE DID NOT SEEK COMPANY'S RESPONSE TO ANY OF CONTENT OF REPORT​