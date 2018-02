BRIEF-Resilient REIT Says Operations Remain Sound, Not Impacted By Weakness In Share Prices

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Resilient Reit Ltd:

* ‍INSTITUTIONAL SHAREHOLDERS HAVE SUGGESTED SIYAKHA EDUCATION TRUSTS BECOME MORE PUBLIC REGARDING THEIR OPERATIONS AND AFFAIRS.

* ‍BOARD HAS REQUESTED TRUSTEES TO RESPOND OPENLY TO INTEREST FROM SOME INVESTORS IN RELATION TO THE SIYAKHA EDUCATION TRUSTS​

* INSTITUTIONAL SHAREHOLDERS ALSO SUGGESTED BROAD-BASED EDUCATIONAL INITIATIVES ESTABLISHED BY RESILIENT, BECOME MORE PUBLIC REGARDING OPERATIONS

* NOTED CRITICISM OF CROSS-HOLDINGS BETWEEN RESILIENT AND FORTRESS REIT

* ‍FORTRESS REMAINS AN ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT

* ‍HAS NOT BEEN PRESENTED WITH ANY COMPLAINTS OR ALLEGATIONS OF WRONGDOING​

* ‍OPERATIONS AND AFFAIRS OF COMPANY REMAIN SOUND AND ARE NOT IMPACTED BY ANY WEAKNESS IN SHARE PRICES​

* ‍HAS NO REASON TO REVISIT ITS STATED GUIDANCE FOR GROWTH IN DISTRIBUTION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: