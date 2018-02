BRIEF-Resilient REIT Says ‍Response To 36ONE Report

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Resilient Reit Ltd:

* ‍RESPONSE TO RUMOURS AND ALLEGATIONS EMANATING FROM SHORT SELLERS / WITHDRAWAL OF CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT​

* ‍HAS ANALYSED 36ONE REPORT REFERRED TO IN SENS ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON 9 FEBRUARY 2018​

* IS OF VIEW THAT THERE IS NO REASON FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO CONTINUE TO EXERCISE CAUTION IN THEIR DEALINGS IN CO‘S SECURITIES​

* ENGAGED ,WILL CONTINUE TO ENGAGE WITH ITS SHAREHOLDERS, ALL RELEVANT REGULATORS AND AUTHORITIES INCLUDING JSE, DIRECTORATE OF MARKET ABUSE​

* ‍IS PREPARING A FAQ DOCUMENT TO ADDRESS MATTERS RAISED IN REPORTS AND RUMOURS CIRCULATED IN MARKET OVER LAST FEW WEEKS​

* ‍IS ENGAGING WITH MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS IN COURSE OF TODAY TO ENSURE ANY OF THEIR CONCERNS ARE ADDRESSED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)