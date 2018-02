BRIEF-Resilient REIT Says To Undertake Independent Review Of Information

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Resilient Reit Ltd:

* RESILIENT REIT - ‍HAS NOTED CONSISTENT FEEDBACK FROM ITS SHAREHOLDERS THAT CROSS-SHAREHOLDING OF RESILIENT WITH FORTRESS REIT LIMITED SHOULD BE UNWOUND​

* ‍BELIEVES THAT THERE IS A NEED FOR A PROMPT INDEPENDENT REVIEW OF INFORMATION AVAILABLE TO IT​

* RESOLVED TO COMMISSION THEIR OWN INDEPENDENT REVIEW AND TO MAKE OUTCOME OF THIS REVIEW PUBLIC​

* RESILIENT REIT - ‍NOTES THAT ANY INVESTIGATION OF SHARE TRANSACTIONS BY REGULATORS WOULD BE UNDERTAKEN WITH BROAD ACCESS TO INFORMATION NOT AVAILABLE TO CO​

* RESILIENT - ‍SCOPE OF REVIEW WILL NOT BE NARROWLY CONSTRAINED AND WILL PRIORITISE REVIEW OF ALL AVAILABLE INFORMATION REGARDING LISTED SHARE ACTIVITY SINCE 1 JULY 2017 BY CO AND EXECUTIVES​