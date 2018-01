BRIEF-Resilient Reit Sees 13 Pct Higher Dividend For FY Ended June 2018

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Resilient Reit Ltd:

* RESILIENT REIT LTD - ANTICIPATES THAT DIVIDEND PER SHARE FOR INTERIM PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 WILL BE BETWEEN 305.35 CENTS AND 306.70 CENTS

* RESILIENT REIT LTD - TRADING IN CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR HAS BEEN CONSISTENT WITH PROSPECTS PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED

* RESILIENT REIT - CONFIRMS THAT DIVIDEND FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 30 JUNE 2018 IS ANTICIPATED TO INCREASE BY APPROXIMATELY 13%, AS PREVIOUSLY GUIDED