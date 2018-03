BRIEF-Resilux FY EBITDA Down At 17.9 Million Euros

March 8 (Reuters) - RESILUX NV:

* FY REVENUE EUR 328.7 ‍​MILLION VERSUS EUR 293.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES TO DISTRIBUTE GROSS DIVIDEND EUR € 2.00 PER SHARE FOR 2017‍​

* FY NET RESULT GROUP SHARE EUR 7.8 ‍​MILLION VERSUS EUR 20.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA EUR 17.9 ‍​MILLION VERSUS EUR 30.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS FOR 2018 A FURTHER GROWTH OF THE VOLUMES AS A RESULT OF ADDITIONAL CAPEX IN PRODUCTION CAPACITY

* EXPECTS THAT VOLUME GROWTH AND ACQUISITIONS FROM 2017 WILL LEAD TO INCREASED OPERATIONAL RESULTS FOR 2018

* IN 2018, EXPECTS TO INVEST AROUND EUR 14.0 MILLION, EXCLUDING BUILDINGS AND SPECIAL PROJECTS Source text: bit.ly/2Fq9ZZ2 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)