Oct 12 (Reuters) - Resmed Inc:

* RESMED WINS GERMAN PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE BROUGHT BY FISHER & PAYKEL

* MUNICH DISTRICT COURT DECIDED CO‘S AIRSENSE 10, AIRCURVE 10, LUMIS AND HUMIDIFIERS DO NOT INFRINGE FISHER & PAYKEL GERMAN UTILITY MODEL​

‍RULING IN GERMANY HAS NO IMPACT ON RESMED, FISHER & PAYKEL'S PATENT INFRINGEMENT LITIGATION IN OTHER JURISDICTIONS​