Jan 4 (Reuters) - Resolute Energy Corp:

* RESOLUTE ENERGY SAYS ON JAN 1, JAMES PICCONE RESIGNED FROM HIS POSITION AS PRESIDENT AND AS A MEMBER OF BOARD - SEC FILING

* RESOLUTE ENERGY CORP - AS A RESULT OF PICCONE'S RESIGNATION, SIZE OF BOARD WAS DECREASED FROM NINE TO EIGHT MEMBERS