BRIEF-Resolute Forest Products Q3 earnings per share $0.26

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Resolute Forest Products Inc

* Resolute reports preliminary third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.26

* Q3 sales $885 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.34 excluding items

* Resolute Forest Products Inc - ‍ do not believe that tissue business segment will contribute to co’s results until middle of 2018​

* Resolute Forest Products Inc - ‍ in tissue, our sales effort continues to progress, but qtrly results were negatively impacted by hurricane irma​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )