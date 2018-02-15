FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 7:39 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Resona Holdings says result of takeover bid for shares of Minato Bank and Kansai Urban Banking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Resona Holdings Inc

* Says 6.2 million shares of Minato Bank Ltd were offered in a takeover bid by the company, at the price of 2,233 yen per share, during the period from Dec. 27, 2017 to Feb. 14, 2018

* Says it will raise voting power in Minato Bank Ltd to 15 percent from 0 percent

* Says 11 million shares of Kansai Urban Banking Corp were offered in a takeover bid by the company, at the price of 1,503 yen per share, during the period from Dec. 27, 2017 to Feb. 14, 2018

* Says it will raise voting power in Kansai Urban Banking Corp to 15 percent from 0 percent

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/bgWGTt; goo.gl/bCfQLw

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

