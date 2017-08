BRIEF-Resource Capital announces offering of convertible notes due 2022

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Resource Capital Corp

* Resource Capital Corp. announces offering of convertible notes due 2022

* Resource Capital Corp - ‍Plans to offer $125.0 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022​

* Resource Capital Corp - ‍Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of company​

* Resource Capital Corp - ‍Interest rate and offering price are to be determined by negotiations between company and underwriters of offering​

* Resource - ‍To use proceeds from offering to repurchase portion of 6.00% convertible senior notes due 2018, 8.00% convertible senior notes due 2020