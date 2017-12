Dec 20 (Reuters) - Trilogy Metals Inc:

* RESOURCE CAPITAL FUND VI LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN TRILOGY METALS INC AS OF DECEMBER 19 - SEC FILING

* RESOURCE CAPITAL FUND VI LP SAYS HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED A SHARE STAKE OF 7.25 PERCENT IN TRILOGY METALS INC AS OF NOVEMBER 28 Source text: (bit.ly/2DdTUoA) Further company coverage: