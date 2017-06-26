FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2017 / 5:15 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Resource Capital Gold announces non-brokered financing for up to $4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Resource Capital Gold Corp :

* Resource Capital Gold announces non-brokered financing for up to $4 million

* Resource Capital Gold Corp - Proceeds from sale of FT shares will be used to fund work on co's properties as qualifying Canadian exploration expenses

* Resource Capital Gold Corp- Private placement comprised of 2.9 million common shares of company at an issue price of $0.175 per common share

* Resource Capital Gold Corp - Non-brokered private placement also comprised of 17.5 million flow-through shares at a price of $0.20 per flow-through share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

